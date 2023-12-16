How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- Presbyterian has a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Owls are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Hose sit at 239th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Blue Hose score are just 2.2 more points than the Owls allow (77).
- Presbyterian is 4-1 when scoring more than 77 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Presbyterian is posting nine more points per game (84.8) than it is in road games (75.8).
- The Blue Hose give up 63.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 71 in road games.
- When it comes to total threes made, Presbyterian has fared better when playing at home this year, draining 7.6 per game, compared to 6 away from home. Meanwhile, it has put up a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.5% clip on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ VMI
|W 75-71
|Cameron Hall
|12/6/2023
|Florida A&M
|L 65-60
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/13/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 118-51
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/16/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.