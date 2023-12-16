The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

Presbyterian has a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Owls are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Hose sit at 239th.

The 79.2 points per game the Blue Hose score are just 2.2 more points than the Owls allow (77).

Presbyterian is 4-1 when scoring more than 77 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

At home, Presbyterian is posting nine more points per game (84.8) than it is in road games (75.8).

The Blue Hose give up 63.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 71 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, Presbyterian has fared better when playing at home this year, draining 7.6 per game, compared to 6 away from home. Meanwhile, it has put up a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.5% clip on the road.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule