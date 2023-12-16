Saturday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) taking on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-44 victory, as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Blue Hose are coming off of a 63-52 victory over South Carolina State in their most recent game on Friday.

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 86, Presbyterian 44

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

Against the Morehead State Eagles on November 25, the Blue Hose registered their signature win of the season, a 65-59 home victory.

Presbyterian has six wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 204) on November 25

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 337) on December 6

63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 342) on December 15

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 343) on November 29

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on November 22

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.5 PTS, 58.9 FG%

13.5 PTS, 58.9 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.7 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)

11.7 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57) Mara Neira: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56) Ashley Carrillo: 5.4 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.4 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Christina Kline: 5.3 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose put up 63.5 points per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 55.0 per contest (40th in college basketball). They have a +94 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.

At home the Blue Hose are putting up 71.8 points per game, 18.2 more than they are averaging away (53.6).

Presbyterian concedes 54.0 points per game at home, and 56.2 away.

