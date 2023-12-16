Two hot squads square off when the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Gamecocks are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Blue Hose, victors in six in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose's 63.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 52.2 the Gamecocks allow.

Presbyterian has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 52.2 points.

South Carolina's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.5 points.

The Gamecocks put up 36.8 more points per game (91.8) than the Blue Hose give up (55).

When South Carolina puts up more than 55 points, it is 9-0.

Presbyterian is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 91.8 points.

The Gamecocks are making 52.1% of their shots from the field, 17.2% higher than the Blue Hose concede to opponents (34.9%).

The Blue Hose make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 12.5% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.5 PTS, 58.9 FG%

13.5 PTS, 58.9 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.7 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)

11.7 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57) Mara Neira: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56) Ashley Carrillo: 5.4 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.4 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Christina Kline: 5.3 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Presbyterian Schedule