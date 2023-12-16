South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) welcome in the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern matchup.
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Charleston Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-21.5)
|133.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-19.5)
|134.5
|-4000
|+1260
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends
- South Carolina has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Gamecocks games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- Charleston Southern has won just one game against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Buccaneers games have hit the over.
South Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), South Carolina is 69th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 53rd, according to computer rankings.
- The Gamecocks were +50000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +35000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, South Carolina has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
