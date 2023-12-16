Saturday's contest features the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) clashing at Petersen Events Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 90-63 win for heavily favored Pittsburgh according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: Petersen Events Center

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 90, South Carolina State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-26.9)

Pittsburgh (-26.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

Pittsburgh has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Carolina State, who is 7-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Panthers are 8-2-0 and the Bulldogs are 6-4-0.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -122 scoring differential, falling short by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 70.7 points per game, 272nd in college basketball, and are giving up 81.8 per outing to rank 352nd in college basketball.

South Carolina State wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It records 39.8 rebounds per game, 61st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4.

South Carolina State knocks down 4.5 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball) while shooting 27.0% from deep (346th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 34.4%.

South Carolina State has committed 14.7 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while forcing 14.8 (46th in college basketball).

