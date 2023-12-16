The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) will hope to stop a seven-game road slide when taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • South Carolina State has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 45th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 70.7 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers allow.
  • South Carolina State has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home South Carolina State is putting up 77.3 points per game, 10.3 more than it is averaging away (67).
  • The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (85.9).
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina State drains fewer trifectas on the road (4 per game) than at home (5.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.5%) than at home (29.3%) too.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern L 66-64 The Buc Dome
12/9/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville W 86-85 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
12/22/2023 Brewton-Parker - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

