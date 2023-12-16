The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) will hope to stop a seven-game road slide when taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

South Carolina State has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 45th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 70.7 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers allow.

South Carolina State has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

At home South Carolina State is putting up 77.3 points per game, 10.3 more than it is averaging away (67).

The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (85.9).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina State drains fewer trifectas on the road (4 per game) than at home (5.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.5%) than at home (29.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule