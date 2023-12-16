How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) will hope to stop a seven-game road slide when taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- South Carolina State has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 45th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 70.7 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers allow.
- South Carolina State has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- At home South Carolina State is putting up 77.3 points per game, 10.3 more than it is averaging away (67).
- The Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (85.9).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina State drains fewer trifectas on the road (4 per game) than at home (5.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.5%) than at home (29.3%) too.
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 66-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 86-85
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
