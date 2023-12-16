South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) will visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) after losing seven consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-28.5)
|155.5
|-10000
|+1600
|FanDuel
|Pittsburgh (-27.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- South Carolina State is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- Pittsburgh has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 10 times this season.
