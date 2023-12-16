The Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Spartans are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 269th.

The Spartans average just 2.7 more points per game (73.1) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (70.4).

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (64) last season.

In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (64.7) than on the road (73.4).

South Carolina Upstate made more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule