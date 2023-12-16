The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK B.J. Mack: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Myles Stute: 10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jacobi Wright: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 146th 76.7 Points Scored 71.4 247th 49th 64.3 Points Allowed 74.1 247th 249th 31.6 Rebounds 31.0 265th 212th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.0 265th 42nd 9.4 3pt Made 7.3 190th 81st 15.1 Assists 12.1 253rd 44th 9.7 Turnovers 13.6 298th

