South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) are heavy underdogs (+21.5) as they look to break a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|South Carolina
|-21.5
|133.5
South Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- South Carolina and its opponents have gone over 133.5 combined points in five of seven games this season.
- The average point total in South Carolina's games this year is 139.6, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Gamecocks' ATS record is 6-1-0 this season.
- This season, South Carolina has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.
- The Gamecocks have played as a favorite of -3000 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 96.8% chance of a victory for South Carolina.
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 133.5
|% of Games Over 133.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Carolina
|5
|71.4%
|74.7
|144.7
|64.9
|138.1
|141.6
|Charleston Southern
|4
|57.1%
|70.0
|144.7
|73.2
|138.1
|144.4
Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends
- The 74.7 points per game the Gamecocks put up are only 1.5 more points than the Buccaneers allow (73.2).
- South Carolina has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.2 points.
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Carolina
|6-1-0
|0-1
|2-5-0
|Charleston Southern
|1-6-0
|1-1
|2-5-0
South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Carolina
|Charleston Southern
|7-8
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-8
|Away Record
|3-12
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.7
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
