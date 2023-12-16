How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Presbyterian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning run when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Blue Hose have taken six games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
South Carolina vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose score 11.3 more points per game (63.5) than the Gamecocks allow (52.2).
- When it scores more than 52.2 points, Presbyterian is 8-1.
- South Carolina has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.
- The 91.8 points per game the Gamecocks score are 36.8 more points than the Blue Hose give up (55).
- South Carolina is 9-0 when scoring more than 55 points.
- When Presbyterian allows fewer than 91.8 points, it is 8-3.
- The Gamecocks shoot 52.1% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Blue Hose concede defensively.
- The Blue Hose make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 12.5% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Carolina Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 14.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.9 FG%
- Raven Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK, 60.7 FG%
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Chloe Kitts: 10.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duke
|W 77-61
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 104-38
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/10/2023
|Utah
|W 78-69
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.