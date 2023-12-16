The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning run when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Blue Hose have taken six games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose score 11.3 more points per game (63.5) than the Gamecocks allow (52.2).

When it scores more than 52.2 points, Presbyterian is 8-1.

South Carolina has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.

The 91.8 points per game the Gamecocks score are 36.8 more points than the Blue Hose give up (55).

South Carolina is 9-0 when scoring more than 55 points.

When Presbyterian allows fewer than 91.8 points, it is 8-3.

The Gamecocks shoot 52.1% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Blue Hose concede defensively.

The Blue Hose make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 12.5% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.9 FG%

14.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.9 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK, 60.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK, 60.7 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Chloe Kitts: 10.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule