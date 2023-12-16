Terry Rozier could make a big impact for the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rozier, in his last game (December 15 loss against the Pelicans), posted 30 points, six assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Rozier, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 24.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 Assists 7.5 7.5 PRA -- 35.4 PR -- 27.9 3PM 3.5 2.9



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Rozier has made 8.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.8% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 7.1 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 112.2 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 42.0 rebounds per game.

The 76ers allow 26.4 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are seventh in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 31 14 2 4 2 0 3 12/11/2022 34 29 8 6 5 0 0 11/23/2022 40 22 2 6 1 0 1

