2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNC Asheville March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we expect UNC Asheville to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on UNC Asheville's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UNC Asheville ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|202
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Asheville's best win
UNC Asheville's signature win this season came on November 25 in an 85-82 in overtime victory over the Wofford Terriers. That signature victory over Wofford featured a team-best 18 points from Nicholas McMullen. Fletcher Abee, with 17 points, was second on the team.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UNC Asheville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 0-0
- UNC Asheville has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two), but also has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, UNC Asheville has drawn the 76th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- As far as the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.
- Asheville has 20 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UNC Asheville's next game
- Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: UNC Asheville Bulldogs -13.5
- Total: 149.5 points
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UNC Asheville games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.