Can we expect UNC Asheville to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on UNC Asheville's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UNC Asheville ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 202

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville's best win

UNC Asheville's signature win this season came on November 25 in an 85-82 in overtime victory over the Wofford Terriers. That signature victory over Wofford featured a team-best 18 points from Nicholas McMullen. Fletcher Abee, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 0-0

UNC Asheville has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two), but also has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UNC Asheville has drawn the 76th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

As far as the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.

Asheville has 20 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Asheville's next game

Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: UNC Asheville Bulldogs -13.5

UNC Asheville Bulldogs -13.5 Total: 149.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UNC Asheville games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.