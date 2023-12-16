The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Catamounts have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

In games Western Carolina shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Catamounts sit at 141st.

The 77.2 points per game the Catamounts put up are 6.3 more points than the Spartans give up (70.9).

Western Carolina has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 70.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Western Carolina has fared better at home this year, putting up 85.3 points per game, compared to 70.8 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, the Catamounts are surrendering 66.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 73.8.

Looking at three-point shooting, Western Carolina has performed better in home games this season, averaging 10.3 treys per game with a 45.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 25.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule