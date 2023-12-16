How to Watch Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) face the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Catamounts have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
- In games Western Carolina shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Spartans are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Catamounts sit at 141st.
- The 77.2 points per game the Catamounts put up are 6.3 more points than the Spartans give up (70.9).
- Western Carolina has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 70.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Western Carolina has fared better at home this year, putting up 85.3 points per game, compared to 70.8 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, the Catamounts are surrendering 66.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 73.8.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Western Carolina has performed better in home games this season, averaging 10.3 treys per game with a 45.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 25.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|L 82-77
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ High Point
|L 97-71
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 78-63
|Ramsey Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Brescia
|-
|Ramsey Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.