The Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-4.5) 143.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-4.5) 143.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

Western Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, three out of the Catamounts' eight games have hit the over.

South Carolina Upstate has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

In the Spartans' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.