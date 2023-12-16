Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) will play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Trae Broadnax: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmir Langlais: 9.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 4.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Broadnax: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Langlais: 9.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bailey: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Surratt: 4.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|254th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|78.2
|112th
|121st
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|67th
|299th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|38.3
|33rd
|283rd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.0
|125th
|177th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.5
|230th
|64th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|9.3
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.