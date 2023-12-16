Saturday's game at Cintas Center has the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) squaring off against the Winthrop Eagles (8-3) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-69 win, as our model heavily favors Xavier.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-10.7)

Xavier (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Xavier is 5-4-0 against the spread, while Winthrop's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. A total of five out of the Musketeers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles' +147 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (105th in college basketball).

The 36.5 rebounds per game Winthrop accumulates rank 193rd in college basketball, 3.6 more than the 32.9 its opponents collect.

Winthrop connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.5%.

Winthrop has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (149th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (97th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.