How to Watch Winthrop vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
- Winthrop is 8-2 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 256th.
- The Eagles' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71 the Musketeers allow.
- Winthrop is 8-1 when it scores more than 71 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Winthrop averages 87 points per game. On the road, it averages 75.
- At home, the Eagles concede 62.3 points per game. Away, they allow 77.8.
- At home, Winthrop sinks 7.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.2%) than away (33%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 90-87
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|Queens
|W 88-82
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 85-68
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
