The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Winthrop is 8-2 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Eagles are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 256th.

The Eagles' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71 the Musketeers allow.

Winthrop is 8-1 when it scores more than 71 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

At home, Winthrop averages 87 points per game. On the road, it averages 75.

At home, the Eagles concede 62.3 points per game. Away, they allow 77.8.

At home, Winthrop sinks 7.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.2%) than away (33%).

