The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 40% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
  • Winthrop is 8-2 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 256th.
  • The Eagles' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71 the Musketeers allow.
  • Winthrop is 8-1 when it scores more than 71 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Winthrop averages 87 points per game. On the road, it averages 75.
  • At home, the Eagles concede 62.3 points per game. Away, they allow 77.8.
  • At home, Winthrop sinks 7.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.2%) than away (33%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 90-87 HTC Center
12/5/2023 Queens W 88-82 Winthrop Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock W 85-68 Jack Stephens Center
12/16/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/19/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

