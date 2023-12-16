The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Winthrop matchup.

Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Winthrop vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Winthrop vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Winthrop is 3-6-0 ATS this year.

The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Xavier has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Musketeers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

