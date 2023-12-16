Will Wofford be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Wofford's complete tournament resume.

How Wofford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 183

Wofford's best wins

Wofford, in its signature win of the season, defeated the High Point Panthers 99-98 on November 11. In the victory against High Point, Dillon Bailey compiled a team-high 20 points. Corey Tripp added 12 points.

Next best wins

81-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 219/RPI) on December 6

74-64 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 272/RPI) on December 2

88-80 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on December 9

Wofford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Wofford has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two), but also has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats (three).

Schedule insights

Wofford faces the 156th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Terriers' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Wofford has 20 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wofford's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Wofford Terriers

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Wofford Terriers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

