Saturday's game features the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) and the Wofford Terriers (6-4) clashing at John Paul Jones Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-57 victory for heavily favored Virginia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Terriers are coming off of a 60-34 win over Emory & Henry in their last game on Monday.

Wofford vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Wofford vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 79, Wofford 57

Other SoCon Predictions

Wofford Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Terriers defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at home on November 29 by a score of 63-54.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cavaliers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wofford is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins

63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 278) on November 29

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 344) on November 14

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on November 11

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Evangelia Paulk: 8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24) Maddie Heiss: 14.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

14.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66) Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Indiya Clarke: 6.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.8 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per outing (74th in college basketball).

