How to Watch the Wofford vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Wofford Terriers (6-4) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Wofford vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers score an average of 66.8 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 63.8 the Cavaliers give up.
- When it scores more than 63.8 points, Wofford is 4-2.
- Virginia is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Cavaliers put up 21.4 more points per game (78.9) than the Terriers give up (57.5).
- Virginia has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 57.5 points.
- Wofford has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.
- The Cavaliers shoot 38.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.
- The Terriers shoot 38.4% from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Cavaliers allow.
Wofford Leaders
- Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Evangelia Paulk: 8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)
- Maddie Heiss: 14.5 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)
- Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)
- Indiya Clarke: 6.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 63-54
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|L 61-59
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/4/2023
|Emory & Henry
|W 60-34
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.