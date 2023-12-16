The Wofford Terriers (6-4) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Wofford vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers score an average of 66.8 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 63.8 the Cavaliers give up.
  • When it scores more than 63.8 points, Wofford is 4-2.
  • Virginia is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Cavaliers put up 21.4 more points per game (78.9) than the Terriers give up (57.5).
  • Virginia has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 57.5 points.
  • Wofford has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.
  • The Cavaliers shoot 38.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.
  • The Terriers shoot 38.4% from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

Wofford Leaders

  • Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Evangelia Paulk: 8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)
  • Maddie Heiss: 14.5 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)
  • Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)
  • Indiya Clarke: 6.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Wofford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 UNC Asheville W 63-54 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/2/2023 Bellarmine L 61-59 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/4/2023 Emory & Henry W 60-34 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/19/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/30/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

