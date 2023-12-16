The Wofford Terriers (6-4) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Terriers score an average of 66.8 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 63.8 the Cavaliers give up.

When it scores more than 63.8 points, Wofford is 4-2.

Virginia is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.

The Cavaliers put up 21.4 more points per game (78.9) than the Terriers give up (57.5).

Virginia has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 57.5 points.

Wofford has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.

The Cavaliers shoot 38.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Terriers allow defensively.

The Terriers shoot 38.4% from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Cavaliers allow.

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Evangelia Paulk: 8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24) Maddie Heiss: 14.5 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

14.5 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66) Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Indiya Clarke: 6.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Schedule