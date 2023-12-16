The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Xavier has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.

The Musketeers score 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.

Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 47.4% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 40% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

Winthrop has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.

The Eagles are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 256th.

The Eagles' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71 the Musketeers give up.

Winthrop has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier posted 83.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.1.

Xavier made 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.1, 40.5%).

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop is putting up more points at home (87 per game) than away (75).

In 2023-24 the Eagles are giving up 15.5 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (77.8).

Winthrop drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (7.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (33%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center 12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center 12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center 12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center 12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule