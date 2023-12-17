The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Anthony DeAngelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony DeAngelo score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

DeAngelo stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, DeAngelo has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

DeAngelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Predators 1 1 0 5:39 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:35 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 4-0 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:17 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

