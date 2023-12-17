Who’s the Best Team in the Big South? See our Weekly Big South Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big South this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. High Point
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
- Last Game: L 66-58 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Opponent: UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Longwood
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st
- Last Game: W 68-49 vs VMI
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Winthrop
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: L 75-59 vs Xavier
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
4. Radford
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: W 70-63 vs Bucknell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ West Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
- Last Game: L 80-59 vs Appalachian State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Chattanooga
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UNC Asheville
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
- Last Game: L 87-62 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. South Carolina Upstate
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-21
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: L 70-53 vs Western Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 317th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd
- Last Game: L 94-84 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Furman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-23
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
- Last Game: L 73-69 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
