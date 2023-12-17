The Carolina Hurricanes, Brady Skjei among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Fancy a bet on Skjei? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brady Skjei vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:07 per game on the ice, is +4.

Skjei has a goal in five games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Skjei has a point in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Skjei has an assist in 11 of 30 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Skjei has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 3 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

