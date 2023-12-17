Will Brett Pesce Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is set for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Brett Pesce light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pesce stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Pesce has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pesce recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.