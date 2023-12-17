There are six games featuring a CAA team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Florida State Seminoles versus the Drexel Dragons.

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Longwood Lancers at William & Mary Tribe 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Marshall Thundering Herd at Elon Phoenix 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Campbell Camels at East Tennessee State Buccaneers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Florida State Seminoles at Drexel Dragons 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Florida State Seminoles at Drexel Dragons 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Northeastern Huskies at Holy Cross Crusaders 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 -

