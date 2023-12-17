CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
There are six games featuring a CAA team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Florida State Seminoles versus the Drexel Dragons.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Longwood Lancers at William & Mary Tribe
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Elon Phoenix
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
|Campbell Camels at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
|Florida State Seminoles at Drexel Dragons
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northeastern Huskies at Holy Cross Crusaders
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
