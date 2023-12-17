How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 65.7 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.
- Jacksonville State is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
- The Gamecocks put up 8.3 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Chanticleers allow (70.9).
- When Jacksonville State puts up more than 70.9 points, it is 2-1.
- Coastal Carolina has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 37.0% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Chanticleers allow defensively.
- The Chanticleers shoot 38.7% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Gamecocks allow.
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%
- Deaja Richardson: 18.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68)
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 38.2 FG%
- Dalanna Carter: 7.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 84-83
|HTC Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 88-46
|Foster Auditorium
|12/10/2023
|North Carolina-Pembroke
|W 73-49
|HTC Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.