The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 65.7 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
  • Coastal Carolina has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.
  • Jacksonville State is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The Gamecocks put up 8.3 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Chanticleers allow (70.9).
  • When Jacksonville State puts up more than 70.9 points, it is 2-1.
  • Coastal Carolina has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 37.0% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Chanticleers allow defensively.
  • The Chanticleers shoot 38.7% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Gamecocks allow.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Makaila Cange: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%
  • Deaja Richardson: 18.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68)
  • Alancia Ramsey: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 38.2 FG%
  • Dalanna Carter: 7.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) L 84-83 HTC Center
12/6/2023 @ Alabama L 88-46 Foster Auditorium
12/10/2023 North Carolina-Pembroke W 73-49 HTC Center
12/17/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/20/2023 Chattanooga - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

