The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 65.7 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

Coastal Carolina has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.

Jacksonville State is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.

The Gamecocks put up 8.3 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Chanticleers allow (70.9).

When Jacksonville State puts up more than 70.9 points, it is 2-1.

Coastal Carolina has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 37.0% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Chanticleers allow defensively.

The Chanticleers shoot 38.7% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Gamecocks allow.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG% Deaja Richardson: 18.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68)

18.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68) Alancia Ramsey: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 38.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 38.2 FG% Dalanna Carter: 7.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Coastal Carolina Schedule