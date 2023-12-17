Best bets are available as the Carolina Panthers (1-12) enter a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium on a six-game losing streak.

When is Falcons vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Falcons favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.6 points).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 60.8% chance to win.

The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've gone 4-5 in those games.

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Panthers have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won one (7.7%) of those contests.

This season, Carolina has won one of its 12 games, or 8.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Atlanta (-3)



Atlanta (-3) The Falcons have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-9-0).

Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times over 13 games with a set spread.

Carolina is 3-8-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (33)



Over (33) Atlanta and Carolina combine to average 1.5 more points per game than the total of 33 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 46.9 points per game, 13.9 more than the point total for this matchup.

The Falcons have gone over in five of their 13 games with a set total (38.5%).

Panthers games have hit the over in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 12 198 9 16.3 5

Stephen Sullivan Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 15 0

