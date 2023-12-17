The Carolina Panthers (1-12) take a six-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 32.5 points.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Falcons facing off against the Panthers, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Falcons vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Falcons have had the lead four times, have been losing five times, and have been knotted up four times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Panthers have led after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games .

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up one time in 13 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 2.9 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Out of 13 games this year, the Panthers have won the third quarter four times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up five times.

4th Quarter

The Falcons have won the fourth quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' 13 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and tied three times.

Falcons vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have led after the first half in three games, have been losing after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

At the completion of the first half, the Panthers have been leading two times (0-2 in those games), have been trailing 10 times (1-9), and have been tied one time (0-1).

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Falcons have won the second half seven times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.5 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Panthers have won the second half in five games (1-4 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (0-5), and they've tied in the second half in three games (0-3).

