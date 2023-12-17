On Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Falcons will win -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Falcons rank 24th in scoring offense (19.3 points per game) and 12th in scoring defense (20.7 points allowed per game) this year. The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game on offense (270.0), but at least they've been dominating on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in total yards allowed per game (298.4).

Falcons vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Falcons (-3.5) Over (34) Falcons 23, Panthers 17

Falcons Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons a 63.6% chance to win.

Atlanta is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Atlanta games have gone over the point total five out of 13 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 34 points, 6.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Falcons contests.

Panthers Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina is 3-9-1 ATS this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times this year (3-8 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 41.6, which is 7.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 19.3 20.7 23.3 21.7 14.7 19.5 Carolina 15.2 26.2 13.6 22.8 16.1 28.4

