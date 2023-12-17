The Carolina Panthers (1-12) bring a six-game losing streak into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. Atlanta is a 3-point favorite. A point total of 35 has been set for this game.

The Falcons' betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Panthers.

Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-3) 35 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-3) 34.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Atlanta vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Atlanta's ATS record is 4-9-0 this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point favorite or more this season.

Atlanta games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (38.5%).

Carolina has three wins in 13 contests against the spread this year.

The Panthers' ATS record as 3-point underdogs or greater is 3-8-1.

This year, four of Carolina's 13 games have gone over the point total.

