The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) visit a struggling Carolina Panthers (1-12) squad on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers have lost six games in a row.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Falcons and Panthers can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 3 33.5 -160 +130

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has an average point total of 40.4 in their contests this year, 6.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread four times in 13 games with a set spread.

The Falcons have gone 4-5 as moneyline favorites (winning 44.4% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 33.5 points.

Carolina's games this year have had a 41.6-point total on average, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-9-1).

The Panthers have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won once.

Carolina has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 1-11 in those contests.

Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 19.3 25 20.7 11 40.4 9 13 Panthers 15.2 30 26.2 30 41.6 10 13

Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In Atlanta's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons are scoring 22.3 points per game in divisional contests, which is 3.9 more points per game than their overall season average (19.3 points per game). Their defense is allowing fewer points in divisional games (16.8) compared to their overall season average (20.7).

The Falcons have been outscored by 18 points this season (1.4 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 144 points (11 per game).

Panthers

Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

The Panthers have hit the over once in their past three games.

The Panthers are scoring fewer points in divisional games (12.8 per game) than overall (15.2), but also giving up fewer points (23.3) than overall (26.2).

The Falcons have a -18-point scoring differential on the season (-1.4 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored by opponents this year (144 total points, 11 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.0 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.9 21.3 ATS Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-5 3-3 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 43.4 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 24.0 23.4 ATS Record 3-9-1 1-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 0-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-12 1-4 0-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.