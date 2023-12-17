Sunday's contest between the Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) and Furman Paladins (7-5) at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kentucky, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Paladins' last game on Thursday ended in a 73-47 win over Elon.

Furman vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Furman vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 74, Furman 62

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Schedule Analysis

The Paladins' signature win this season came in a 71-61 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on November 7.

Furman has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five), but it also has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (two).

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 271) on November 7

73-47 at home over Elon (No. 317) on December 14

74-72 over Binghamton (No. 329) on November 25

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 331) on November 14

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 351) on November 29

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63 FG% Tate Walters: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54) Sydney Ryan: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59)

11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59) Niveya Henley: 12.2 PTS, 43 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +83 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per contest (233rd in college basketball).

At home the Paladins are scoring 87.2 points per game, 24.6 more than they are averaging on the road (62.6).

Furman concedes 58.4 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.

