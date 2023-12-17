The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) hit the court against the Furman Paladins (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Furman vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Paladins' 73.8 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 71.7 the Wildcats give up.

Furman is 5-1 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Kentucky is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.

The Wildcats put up 62.7 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 66.9 the Paladins allow.

When Kentucky scores more than 66.9 points, it is 4-0.

When Furman allows fewer than 62.7 points, it is 4-1.

The Wildcats are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% lower than the Paladins concede to opponents (41.2%).

The Paladins make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.0 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.0 FG% Tate Walters: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54) Sydney Ryan: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59)

11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59) Niveya Henley: 12.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

Furman Schedule