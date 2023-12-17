Will Jesper Fast Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, will Jesper Fast light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Fast stats and insights
- In two of 30 games this season, Fast has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Fast has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Fast recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:05
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:29
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
