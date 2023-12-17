Jonnu Smith has a difficult matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers allow 175.4 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Smith has grabbed 41 balls (on 55 targets) for 460 yards (35.4 per game) and two scores this season.

Smith vs. the Panthers

Smith vs the Panthers (since 2021): 2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Smith will play against the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this week. The Panthers concede 175.4 passing yards per game.

The Panthers' defense is ranked 11th in the league with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in six of 12 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has been targeted on 55 of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (13.4% target share).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 8.4 yards per target (40th in NFL).

Smith has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (8.3% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Smith has been targeted seven times in the red zone (16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

