Find out how every MEAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Norfolk State

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-9
  • Overall Rank: 222nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
  • Last Game: L 74-58 vs Hofstra

Next Game

  • Opponent: Southern Virginia
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Howard

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 237th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
  • Last Game: L 79-78 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCSB
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Carolina Central

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-11
  • Overall Rank: 284th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
  • Last Game: W 102-50 vs Saint Andrews (NC)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Longwood
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Delaware State

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 289th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
  • Last Game: L 62-61 vs Longwood

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wake Forest
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Morgan State

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22
  • Overall Rank: 338th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
  • Last Game: W 120-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Campbell
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

6. South Carolina State

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 345th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
  • Last Game: L 86-50 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UNC Asheville
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Maryland-Eastern Shore

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-19
  • Overall Rank: 353rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
  • Last Game: L 93-61 vs NC State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Marist
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Coppin State

  • Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 360th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
  • Last Game: L 71-54 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ James Madison
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

