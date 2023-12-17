If you want the ultimate NFL fan experience today from the comfort of your home, tune in to NFL RedZone. You'll catch all of the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 15 matchups listed below.

Date/Time TV Odds
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Browns (-2.5)
Total: 37.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Packers (-4)
Total: 41.5
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-7)
Total: 36
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Titans (-3)
Total: 38
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-9.5)
Total: 39.5
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Saints (-6)
Total: 39.5
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-3)
Total: 32
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-11.5)
Total: 48.5
Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Rams (-6.5)
Total: 49
Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Bills (-2)
Total: 49

