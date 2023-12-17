The Carolina Panthers (1-12) take a six-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 32.5 in the outing.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Falcons go up against the Panthers. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Panthers vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have led one time, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up six times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Falcons have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 13 games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 13 games this year, the Panthers have won the third quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied five times.

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.9 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost five times, and tied three times.

In 13 games this season, the Falcons have won the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have been winning two times, have trailed 10 times, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Falcons have had the lead three times, have been losing eight times, and have been knotted up two times.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Panthers have won the second half in five games (1-4 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (0-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (0-3).

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season, lost the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 9.5 points on average in the second half.

