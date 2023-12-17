The Carolina Panthers (1-12) will aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

Falcons and Panthers betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 3 33.5 -160 +130

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have combined with their opponent to score more than 33.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

The average over/under for Carolina's outings this season is 41.6, 8.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Panthers have covered the spread three times in 13 games with a set spread.

The Panthers have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won once.

Carolina has a record of 1-11 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has an average point total of 40.4 in their games this year, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread four times over 13 games with a set spread.

The Falcons have been moneyline favorites nine times this year. They've gone 4-5.

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Falcons vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 19.3 25 20.7 11 40.4 9 13 Panthers 15.2 30 26.2 30 41.6 10 13

Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

The Panthers have hit the over once in their past three contests.

Offensively, the Panthers are worse in division games (12.8 points per game) than overall (15.2). But on defense they are better (23.3 points conceded per game) than overall (26.2).

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -1.4 per game), as do the Panthers (-144 total points, -11 per game).

Falcons

Over its last three contests, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Atlanta's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Falcons have played better in divisional games, as they've averaged three more points against teams in their division (22.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (19.3 points per game). It's been a similar situation on defense, as they've surrendered 16.8 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 20.7 points per game in all games.

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -1.4 per game), as do the Panthers (-144 total points, -11 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 43.4 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 24 23.4 ATS Record 3-9-1 1-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 4-9-0 0-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-12 1-4 0-8

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.9 21.3 ATS Record 4-9-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-5 3-3 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.