Seeking an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Alabama

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +700
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 85-82 vs Creighton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Arizona
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Auburn

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win SEC: +475
  • Overall Rank: 11th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
  • Last Game: W 91-75 vs USC

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

3. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +270
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 79-70 vs NC State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

4. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +800
  • Overall Rank: 29th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 70-66 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: Houston Christian
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +450
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
  • Last Game: W 87-83 vs North Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Louisville
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
  • Last Game: W 72-54 vs North Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rutgers
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Florida

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1200
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
  • Last Game: W 70-65 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win SEC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 71st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
  • Last Game: W 73-69 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Winthrop
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

9. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1100
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
  • Last Game: W 69-66 vs Lipscomb

Next Game

  • Opponent: Abilene Christian
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win SEC: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 75th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
  • Last Game: W 88-78 vs Cal

Next Game

  • Opponent: Troy
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

11. Georgia

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win SEC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 91st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
  • Last Game: W 66-58 vs High Point

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mount St. Mary's
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

12. Missouri

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win SEC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
  • Last Game: L 93-87 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

  • Opponent: Illinois
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

13. LSU

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-21
  • Odds to Win SEC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 141st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
  • Last Game: L 96-85 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lamar
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-26
  • Odds to Win SEC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 248th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
  • Last Game: L 76-54 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: Western Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

