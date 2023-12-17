Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Texans Game – Week 15
The Tennessee Titans (5-8) meet a fellow AFC South foe when they host the Houston Texans (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
When is Titans vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Texans in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Titans favored and the difference between the two is 3.6 points.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Titans' implied win probability is 64.3%.
- The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Texans have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won four of those games.
- Houston is 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
Other Week 15 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (+3.5)
- The Titans have covered the spread six times over 13 games with a set spread.
- In games they have played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- The Texans have gone 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Houston has a record of 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- The two teams average a combined 3.6 more points per game, 40.6 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 37 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.2 more points per game (43.2) than this game's over/under of 37 points.
- The Titans have gone over in five of their 13 games with a set total (38.5%).
- In the Texans' 13 games with a set total, five have hit the over (38.5%).
Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|227.6
|8
|4.6
|0
Davis Mills Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|3
