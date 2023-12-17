A victory by the Houston Texans over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 PM ET (at Nissan Stadium). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Offensively, the Titans rank 25th in the NFL with 18.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 17th in points allowed (339.2 points allowed per contest). The Texans rank 13th in the NFL with 22.1 points per contest on offense, and they rank 16th with 21.5 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Titans vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (+3) Over (37) Texans 22, Titans 21

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Tennessee has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Tennessee and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 13 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 37 points, 3.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Titans contests.

Texans Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Texans.

Houston has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Texans have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

So far this season, five of Houston's 13 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Texans games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.9, which is 5.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 18.5 21.7 23.8 19.2 14 23.9 Houston 22.1 21.5 24.7 20.6 19 22.5

