Titans vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Titans (5-8) take on a fellow AFC South foe when they host the Houston Texans (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.
The betting insights and trends for the Titans and Texans can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Titans vs. Texans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Titans
|3.5
|36.5
|-200
|+165
Titans vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- Tennessee's games this year have an average point total of 40.5, 4.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Titans have registered a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Titans have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.
- Tennessee has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.
Houston Texans
- The Texans and their opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
- The average over/under for Houston's matchups this season is 42.9, 6.4 more points than this game's total.
- The Texans have gone 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Texans have been the underdog seven times and won four of those games.
- Houston has a record of 2-1 when it is set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers this season.
Titans vs. Texans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Titans
|18.5
|26
|21.7
|17
|40.5
|7
|13
|Texans
|22.1
|14
|21.5
|15
|42.9
|8
|13
Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends
Titans
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- In Tennessee's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Titans are averaging 19.3 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 7.6 more points per game than their overall season average (18.5 points per game). However, on defense, they are giving up more points per game in divisional games (29.3) compared to their overall season average (21.7).
- The Titans have a -41-point negative scoring differential on the season (-3.2 per game). The Texans have outscored opponents by just eight points on the season (0.6 per game).
Texans
- In its past three games, Houston has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In the Texans' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.
- The Texans are scoring more points in divisional games (26 points per game) than overall (22.1), but also conceding more in the division (24) than overall (21.5).
- The Titans have a negative point differential on the season (-41 total points, -3.2 per game), while the Texans have scored only eight more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.5
|40.4
|40.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.2
|21.5
|22.7
|ATS Record
|6-7-0
|4-2-0
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-8-0
|3-3-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-7
|3-2
|1-5
Texans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.9
|43.8
|41.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|23.3
|23.7
|ATS Record
|6-7-0
|3-4-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-8-0
|2-5-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-3
|2-1
|2-2
