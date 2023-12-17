The Tennessee Titans (5-8) take on a fellow AFC South foe when they host the Houston Texans (7-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.

The betting insights and trends for the Titans and Texans can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Titans vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Titans 3.5 36.5 -200 +165

Titans vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee's games this year have an average point total of 40.5, 4.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Titans have registered a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.

Tennessee has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Houston Texans

The Texans and their opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

The average over/under for Houston's matchups this season is 42.9, 6.4 more points than this game's total.

The Texans have gone 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Texans have been the underdog seven times and won four of those games.

Houston has a record of 2-1 when it is set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers this season.

Titans vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Titans 18.5 26 21.7 17 40.5 7 13 Texans 22.1 14 21.5 15 42.9 8 13

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In Tennessee's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Titans are averaging 19.3 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 7.6 more points per game than their overall season average (18.5 points per game). However, on defense, they are giving up more points per game in divisional games (29.3) compared to their overall season average (21.7).

The Titans have a -41-point negative scoring differential on the season (-3.2 per game). The Texans have outscored opponents by just eight points on the season (0.6 per game).

Texans

In its past three games, Houston has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Texans' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

The Texans are scoring more points in divisional games (26 points per game) than overall (22.1), but also conceding more in the division (24) than overall (21.5).

The Titans have a negative point differential on the season (-41 total points, -3.2 per game), while the Texans have scored only eight more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 40.4 40.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.2 21.5 22.7 ATS Record 6-7-0 4-2-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 3-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-7 3-2 1-5

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 43.8 41.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 23.3 23.7 ATS Record 6-7-0 3-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 2-5-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-1 2-2

