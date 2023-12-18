South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Charleston County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Charleston High School at Bishop England High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Charleston, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
