The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cougars have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Chanticleers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Charleston (SC) has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at 11th.
  • The 75.2 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Chanticleers give up.
  • Charleston (SC) has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
  • The Cougars surrendered 66.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.3 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Charleston (SC) averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (10.5). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to away from home (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 90-74 FAU Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island W 85-70 TD Arena
12/14/2023 Citadel W 86-71 TD Arena
12/18/2023 Coastal Carolina - TD Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - TD Arena
12/29/2023 Montreat - TD Arena

