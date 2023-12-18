The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Chanticleers' opponents have knocked down.

Charleston (SC) has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Cougars are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at 11th.

The 75.2 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Chanticleers give up.

Charleston (SC) has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.

The Cougars surrendered 66.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.3 away from home.

When playing at home, Charleston (SC) averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (10.5). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to away from home (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule