How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Chanticleers' opponents have knocked down.
- Charleston (SC) has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at 11th.
- The 75.2 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Chanticleers give up.
- Charleston (SC) has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 78.3 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
- The Cougars surrendered 66.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.3 away from home.
- When playing at home, Charleston (SC) averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (10.5). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to away from home (35.5%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 85-70
|TD Arena
|12/14/2023
|Citadel
|W 86-71
|TD Arena
|12/18/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/29/2023
|Montreat
|-
|TD Arena
