The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) welcome in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charleston (SC) Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Charleston (SC) (-14.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Charleston (SC) (-14.5) 155.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Cougars' nine games have gone over the point total.

Coastal Carolina has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this year.

In the Chanticleers' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

