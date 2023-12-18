The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) will meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ben Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Reyne Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Frankie Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank 233rd 72.6 Points Scored 76.3 149th 281st 75.8 Points Allowed 81.6 345th 159th 33.8 Rebounds 38.4 24th 43rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 12.7 21st 67th 8.9 3pt Made 8.0 128th 235th 12.4 Assists 13.7 155th 133rd 11.3 Turnovers 13.9 312th

